Keanu Reeves works on a project about F1

the renowned actor Keanu Reevesrevealed that is working on a project related to Formula 1which will premiere on the streaming platform Disney+ and of which more details were released.

WHAT WILL KEANU REEVES’ F1 PROJECT BE ABOUT?

The protagonist of the Matrix and John Wick sagas, unveiled is producing a documentary about Formula 1, particularly focused on Ross Brawn, who in 2009 acquired the Honda team and managed to make it a success within the queen category of motorsports worldwide.

We want to tell this extraordinary and impressive story. There is a lot to talk about. A friend told me the story and I was so shocked… He was working for Brawn back then in advertising and he’s the producer/director, so we said, ‘Let’s tell that story, let’s try and tell that story,'” he said. Reeves during the British GP weekend for Variety.

The The first interviews have already been carried out with characters such as Luca di Montezemolo, Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichelloin addition to the fact that Ross Brawn himself will also participate in the production headed by North One Television.

WHEN AND WHERE WILL IT BE PREMIERE?

It is planned that the documentary about Ross Brawn and his participation in Formula 1 arrives on the Disney+ streaming platform in the fall of 2023which is why Keanu himself is very close to the world of motorsports in this season of the ‘Great Circus’.

It has been great to be able to learn more about what happened in Formula 1 that year. It wasn’t just cars, new rules, FOTA and a sport that wanted to break up. There was a lot going on in Formula 1 then. The world of Formula 1 was simply extraordinary. I mean, it’s always been extraordinary, but in that year with Brawn I think something really special happened.”

It should be remembered that Formula 1 has gained huge popularity in recent years, thanks to the Netflix docuseries called Drive to Survive.therefore also AppleTV plans to launch a series based on the life of the former director Bernie Ecclestonewhich will be starred by the also renowned actor, Brad Pitt.

