Keanu Reeves will present a series about the ‘miracle’ of Brawn GP

Keanu Reeves is working on a documentary about Formula 1 for Disney+. It will be a four-part documentary focusing on Ross Brawn, who in 2009 bought the Honda team and achieved unprecedented success.



The actor from the ‘Matrix’ saga will present the documentary and has already done the first interviews, according to Variety magazine. Among those interviewed are Luca di Montezemolo, Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello. Ross Brawn will also be producing for North One Television, owned by All3Media.



A ‘speed freak’ like Reeves, famous for his large collection of motorcycles, was at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, where he gave more details about this project.

“We want to tell this extraordinary and impressive story. There’s a lot to talk about. A friend told me the story and I was so shocked… He was working for Brawn back then in advertising and he’s the producer/director, so we said ‘Let’s go to tell that story, let’s try and tell that story,'” Reeves said in statements published by Variety.

“It’s been great to be able to learn more about what happened in Formula 1 that year. It wasn’t just about cars, new rules, FOTA and a series that wanted to break up. There was a lot going on in Formula 1 then. The world Formula 1 was just extraordinary. I mean, it’s always been extraordinary, but in that year with Brawn GP I think something really special happened.”

From Disney + at the moment they do not confirm the production, but it is believed that it will arrive on the platform in the fall of 2023. Interest in Formula 1 has grown in recent years, in part as a result of the success of the series ‘Drive to survive’ of Netflix. Hence the film being prepared by Brad Pitt and Apple Studios and the series they are preparing about Bernie Ecclestone.

