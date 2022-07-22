Keanu Reeves. This is how the actor came to the ‘John Wick’ saga

Digital Millennium

There are characters that when they are masterfully played by an actor it is difficult to imagine them in the skin of another, for example: arnold schwarzenegger in terminator, Sylvester Stallone in Rocky, Bruce Willis in Hard to Kill, Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible and Keanu Reeves in John Wick.

doBut did you know that Keanu wasn’t first on the list to play the notorious hit man? in book They shouldn’t have killed his dogof Edward Gross and Mark A. Altmanthe producer Basil Iwanyk reveals that for the leading role they had in mind Clint Eastwood.

“The protagonist was a seventy-five-year-old man, twenty-five years after retiring. (…) I thought there were probably one or two names I could do this with: Clint Eastwood and Harrison Ford“Iwanyk said after receiving the screenplay by Derek Kolstad, which was originally called scorn.

At that time Keanu was not having a good acting moment, that’s why Jimmy Darmody, who at the time represented him, he wrote to Iwanyk. “Do you have any action movies for Keanu Reeves?‘. I remember thinking to myself, ‘Keanu is one of the great action stars of the last 25 years: what happened to him? What has he been doing?’” And the producer gave him the script.

“We all agreed on the potential of the project. It has the character, John Wick, but it also has the real world and at the same time this kind of underworld; this den of thieves who have honor and a code. It has this emotional connection with John , who is grieving, who has lost the love of his life and has this mythical dark past. And I loved the quest he undertakes to get his life back”, pointed out the actor in the book.

Screenwriter Derek noted that Keanu is “a voracious reader of scripts; everything he has in his hands he reads, put his paws on it and made it his own”.

