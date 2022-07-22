Keanu Reeves Talks 'BRZRKR' Adaptations at Comic-Con 2022

There is nothing Keanu Reeves won’t do that drives the internet crazy. His mere presence, wherever, is enough to generate many conversations. But it is his work and the way he drives it that has led him to be such an important figure in front of and off camera, but also with a pen in hand.

Keanu Reeves is such a lover of reading that has its own publishing house called X Artists’ Books, which is run by Alexandra Grant (his current partner). Before, Reeves had already shown his talent for lyrics and even worked on a text for an art book next to Grant. And recently, the actor stepped into the world of the comics with BRZRKR.

BRZRKR (pronounced berserker) is a comic written by Reeves with Matt Kindt, who also “stars” with illustrations by Ron Garney. Has been one of the most successful publications in the world of comics, and of course Netflix took a good look at it to sign a movie with Revees himself and an animated series. And some of that was just what we saw in the Comic Con 2022.

Image by BRZRKR / Photo: Boom! Studios

Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR will be adapted into a movie and anime

The most relevant project for Keanu Reeves, at least for exhibition, is that of lfourth installment of John Wickwhich is scheduled for March 2023. But it is not the only one, since the next adaptations of BRZRKR It has also given much to talk about.

During a panel that took place this Friday, July 22, Keanu and company presented the latest installment of comics in the saga of BRZRKR. And not only that, they also confirmed that Netflix will be in charge of adapting the comic to a live action movie, with the actor and creator of this graphic novel as the protagonist.

“BRZRK was born when I felt the need to punch someone in the chest, but not as John Wick, but as someone else who has a violent curse and seeks repress the vices of humanity and its true identity”Keanu said about the reasons that led him to create the comic. The bad thing is that there is no teaser or trailer to show.

Image from ‘BRZRKR’. Photo: Boom Studios.

The live-action movie of BRZRKR is writing it Mattson Tomlinknown for his work at Netflix as a screenwriter for Mother/Android, Project Power and for being one of the screenwriters of batman (although he did not receive accreditation at the end).

On the other hand, it was confirmed that the comic of Keanu Reeves It will also be adapted into an anime of which there will officially be two seasons. Netflix will work on it hand in hand with Boom! Studios (those who publish the comic) and Production IG, developers of the iconic anime Ghost In The Shell.

“For the anime, I only asked that they respect the canon of the character”said Keanu, who added that the path to this Japanese animation-style adaptation was inspired by when the Wachowski Sisters made it look precisely Ghost In The Shell to film The Matrix.

BRZRKR

The story has as protagonist B, an 80,000-year-old immortal who works for the United States Army, using his combat skills and eternal life to be a killing machine. This he does, ironically, to help him become a mortal through the ingestion of some pills.

Throughout the comic, we can see some memories of Bwhich makes an extraordinary journey through different episodes in the history of mankindwhich has been marked by violence and brutality. BRZRKR It’s a pretty graphic comic. where we see B break the bodies of his opponents, whether or not they are his enemies. There is a lot of blood, guts, decomposed bodies, and fury.

Somehow, and of course it was intentional, BRZRKR also makes a tour of the career of Keanu Revees with some of his biggest and best known hits. You will not decide between two pills as in The Matrix, but must consume one to gain mortality. The sequences are also extraordinary, something that resembles the great choreographies of John Wick.

