Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his salary in the original Matrix movie to the fight against leukemia

Keanu Reeves He has built a reputation as one of the most humble and essentially good Hollywood stars to ever walk this world.

The protagonist of franchises like The Matrix or John Wick leaves a trail of good deeds and details wherever he goes.

Well known are the most recent cases, such as when he was seen transporting packages on the set of John Wick 4 as one more or the gift of watches to the film’s specialists.

We always take for granted that many of these stories do not reach the press, and as stated Led Biblevia New York Post, is so.

An article states that, in 1999, after the premiere of the original Matrix movie, Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his salary to the fight against leukemia.

Reeves received $10 million in advance during filming, and $30 when the film was completed and The Matrix was released worldwide.

This makes the donation you made amount to about $31.5 million to aid leukemia research and treatment.

The Canadian actor of Lebanese origin has his own history with this disease. His younger sister, Kim, battled the disease for a decade, between 1991 and 2001.

In 2001 the disease began to recede, but not the energy and investment that Keanu Reeves made in the fight against leukemia.

In fact, the actor would create his own non-profit foundation to help children’s hospitals and cancer research.

We recently had Keanu Reeves at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, but we’ll have to wait to see him again as John Wick, as the fourth film in the franchise has been pushed back to 2023.

