Keanu Reeves as Batman? It is his dream and we want it to come true

doKeanu Reeves like Batman? Surely many of his fans had already imagined it, but in recent years it has not been a name that has been mentioned when candidates were considered before confirming Robert Pattinson.

But it turns out that now we have learned that the protagonist of John Wick have a sleepand it is the become the Dark Knight.

In the interviews on the occasion of the premiere of the animated movie DC League of Superpets, where he gives voice precisely to this superhero, Reeves explained that he has always been a fan of the character, in both the comic and film versions, and that It had always been her dream to play him, so I was delighted with his participation in this film.

But that was not all, because he told Extra TV more, and that is dropped that it would be available to bring to the screen an older version of the hero from DC when Pattinson left the cape.

With these statements, fans can now only imagine Keanu Reeves as Batman and it would not be surprising if they started some kind of network movement to make it a reality. No doubt It is easy project it in our mind with the suit and the mask and saying “I’m Batman”something that, by the way, he does in DC League of Superpets.

What is clear is that from now on, every time we see Keanu Reeveswe will imagine it as BruceWaynesomething that will be even easier with deliveries of John Wick, where he suit and tie looks like no one.

Warner and DC have to make the dream of the actor possiblebecause it would be the first time that absolutely everyone would support the idea. It’s Keanu, everyone loves him, it’s impossible to fail with him.