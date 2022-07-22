Keanu Reeves and the Lord of the Rings at Comic-Con today

(NOTICIAS ALREADY).- The San Diego Comic-Con convention began and the fans of “John Wick 4” starring Keanu Reeves are waiting for new surprises about the film. Let us remember that the first scene of the film was revealed, just on the first day of Comic-Con, which has created expectations of having new images today with the presence of Reeves.

Reeves will attend Comic-Con and participate in a panel dedicated to his BRZRKR comic book series, which chronicles the bloody life of B, an immortal demigod who spent 80,000 years perfecting his skills as an assassin. This comic was written by Reeves and Kindt and illustrated by Ron Garney.

Another big event is the panel of the new Prime Video series, which brings to the screens, for the first time, the heroic legendary legends: Second Age of History of Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Cast members Morfydd Clark, Charles Edwards, Rob Aramayo, among others, will perform there. Without a doubt, today will be a day of many surprises at the most anticipated Comic-Con of the year.

Watch #TheRingsOfPower cast Q&A livestream from San Diego Comic-Con on July 22, presented by @PrimeVideo. hosted by @pattonoswalt, @feliciaday and @Tiffany_Smith.https://t.co/fChU3NAsyr — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTronPrime) July 19, 2022

Superhero fans will also have their space at Marvel Studios or Warner Bros. events.

Other must-see Comic-Con 2022 panels:

July 22 | Marvel Studios Animation, will be from 11:45 am – 1:45 pm

July 22 | The Walking Dead, is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

July 22 | For All Humanity, it will be from 2:45 pm – 1:45 pm

July 22 | Rick & Morty: The Vindicators, 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

July 22 | FX’s Archer: Exclusive Season 13 Screening and Q&A – 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

More information about the event consult: comic-con.org