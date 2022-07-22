Katy Perry spotted in Capri with Michele Morrone: here’s why

Katy Perry was spotted in Italymore to be precise a Capriin the company of one of our sexiest actors: Michele Morrone. What are the two up to together?

Who Ships the couple formed by Katy Perry with Orlando Bloom we can immediately say to rest assured. Between the American pop star and the actor of 365 days and the sequel 365 – Now attendance is strictly professional.

The two are busy filming the new commercial of Dolce & Gabbana, which bears an author’s signature. The promotional video is in fact directed by the Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino.

Katy Perry, currently the protagonist of the new campaign of Just Eat, is therefore increasingly launched in the world of advertising. She is also the umpteenth international star recently passed by Italy. Among the other celebrities who have made a leap to our country in recent days there are also Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt And Russell Crowe to Rome, Leonardo Dicaprio to Florence, David And Victoria Beckham to Venice And Adele with boyfriend Rich Paul to Porto Cervo.

Katy Perry and Michele Morrone they were seen together in some of the most characteristic places of Capri and the pop star was also filmed in the famous club Heart and soul while dancing on the tables and singing the iconic hit “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” from Whitney Houstonas you can see in this video circulating on Twitter.

The plot and details of the commercial at the moment are strictly top secret. To see what will have come out of the stellar collaboration between Katy Perry, Michele Morrone and Paolo Sorrentino we just have to wait for the advertisement to arrive on the small screen, it seems starting from next autumn.

