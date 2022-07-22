Kate Winslet returns with another addictive miniseries after the success of ‘Mare of Easttown’

Kate Winslet appears on television again after his participation in ‘Mare of Easttown’, which became an awards season phenomenon. On this occasion, she stars in the dramatic series ‘Trust‘. This is the third collaboration between HBO and Winslet.

The first time was in 2011 with the miniseries ‘Mildred Pierce’ and the second in the already mentioned series ‘Mare of Easttown‘, considered one of the great successes of HBO last year.

actress twice emmy winner She will also be the producer together with Hernán Díaz, the author of the novel that she adapts. Winslet has been working for the last twenty years, and also in the world of series where she has achieved great success with ‘Extras’ and ‘Mildred Pierce’.





Evan Peters and Kate Winslet in ‘Mare of Easttown’ | HBO



The production by Díaz and Winslet takes place in four different voices and in four genders. The story centers on the life of a wealthy financier who is dissatisfied with a novel that has been written about him and his wife.

He decides to hire a secretary to write a book about his memoirs and thus clarify the things that are told in the novel. However, the secretary is surprised by the story told by the financier.

The next movies and series of Kate Winslet

The ‘Titanic’ actress is going to start filming shortly on ‘read‘, the dramatic film that tells the story of Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller, a model who becomes a war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II. The film can be seen on screen in 2023.

Kate Winslet too reunited with James Cameron to shoot ‘Avatar: The sense of water’, which will be released later this year. Additionally, she can be seen in ‘Fake’, a movie about the OneCoin cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme. The release date of ‘Trust’ is still unknown.

