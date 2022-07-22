Kate Winslet: Kate Winslet teaches Hollywood a lesson on beauty and self-esteem | Present

Actress Kate Winslet has been one of the few who has dared to go out on the streets without makeup and even with a few extra pounds, revealing the great confidence she has in herself and at the same time making women see that under no circumstances should they feel self-conscious about their physique.

Recently the actress gave something to talk about, after demanded that his face not have any retouching in the promotional poster for the HBO series “Mare of Easttown”, despite resistance from the publicity team.

“They told me ‘you can’t’ and I replied ‘people, I know how many wrinkles my eyes have, please put them back'”assured the actress in an interview she gave to the newspaper New York Times hours before the miniseries finale aired.

Winslet said that after he received the poster he returned it to the graphics department twice, because he did not agree that his face had excessive retouching.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, during filming he also pressured the director Craig Zobel so that his body was not modified by computer, specifically in a sexual scene.

Apparently, the modification was going to be made on his body after in some scenes it was observed that a little belly was showing, to which the director of the film said that they would “improve” the image, and to this the response of Kate was: “Do not even think about it”.

“I guess that’s why people have connected with this character the way they have. Because there are clearly no filters,” Winslet reasoned after remembering that she is 46 years old. “She is a fully functioning, imperfect woman with a body and face befitting her age, her life, and where she comes from.” he added.

