Kate Winslet and her speech full of sorority at the 2021 Emmys



Kate Winslet has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries for ‘Mare of Easttown’



Her speech, with a clear message of female empowerment, has been the most viral of the night

Y Kate Winslet took it. Complying with all the pools, the coveted recognition of the Television Academy to Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries it was for her. Though ‘Mare of Easttown’ did not win the jackpot, which went to ‘Lady’s Gambit’, that “imperfect middle-aged mother” who has stirred up the bowels of Hollywood so much in this hard-fought television season has given her her second Emmy. Y his thank you speechthe most anticipated of the night, has lived up to what we all expected.

Just a few seconds had passed since Kate Winslet’s name was pronounced when the interpreter made an appearance on stage at the 73rd edition of the great night of American fiction. She did it with a shaky voice, throwing in phrases like “Mom, mom, they’re standing. My God! Thank you very much” and trying to keep her composure in the face of so much nervousness with an “” It’s okay. Okay, okay, breathe. It’s okay”.

‘Mare of Easttown’, the miniseries for which he has won his second Emmy

Her first dedication was for her fellow nominees. Cynthia Erivo (‘Genius: Aretha’), Michaela Coel (‘I could destroy you’), Anya Taylor-Joy (‘Lady’s Gambit’) and Elizabeth Olsen (‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’) were the other four rivals in which a few years to this part it has become one of the most disputed categories of the Emmy. “I just want to recognize your work in a decade that has to be about women supporting each other. I support you, I salute you. I’m proud of all of you“, expressed in an obvious act of sorority.

From there he went on to talk about ‘Mare of Easttown’ as a phenomenon. In a year of uncertainty, with the coronavirus at the center of every topic of conversation, the fact that half the planet was waiting week after week for who would be the murderer in this acclaimed HBO miniseries has been a satisfaction both for her and for her team. . “This series has brought people together and given us something to talk about beyond the pandemic. I want to thank everyone for watching our series,” he said.

Kate Winslet’s words to her husband and children

Brad Ingelsby, creator of this fictionalso received a few words of thanks from her delivery, emphasizing that allowed her to play an “imperfect middle-aged mother” with which she tried (and more than succeeded) to break with the tyranny of being ‘perfect’ in an industry as complex as hers. “You made us all feel validated, honestly. Thank you for your passion from day one,” she dedicated to him.

