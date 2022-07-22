Juve, the search for deputy Vlahovic continues: between Morata and Arnautovic Belotti appears, also the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

Among the market objectives of the Juventus in the summer session, on the precise indication of Massimiliano Merrythere is a search for a deputy Vlahovic: an experienced striker who can play in tandem with the Serbian in case of need and who, above all, makes Dusan catch his breath and proves to be reliable and able to finalize the game.

Among the names at the top of the list resists that of Alvaro Morata, despite the recent statements by Maurizio Arrivabene who denies any negotiations. No redemption after the loan, but for the Spanish center forward, new possibilities could open up in the second phase of the market. Specifically, as he reports Tuttosport, Atletico Madrid is studying the feasibility of the Cristiano Ronaldo shot and in the event of the arrival of the Portuguese champion he could let Morata leave at an advantageous figure for Juventus.

In addition, he stands on the wish list of coach and transfer market Marko Arnautovic. The player’s will is to catch the last train of his career as a top club destination, but Bologna is unlikely to be deprived of it. Instead, Andrea’s name appears Belotti: “In fact, there have been contacts between the Juventus world and Belotti’s entourage who thus supports the Austrian. On June 30, the bomber, a former captain of Torino, became a free player as he did not want to renew with the grenade club and would not have refused this Juventus opportunity regardless. On the contrary”.