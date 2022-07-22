John Wick 4 reveals the first image of Keanu Reeves

The movie john wick 4 It gets closer every time and as proof of this, the first image of john wickthe main character of this saga who is played by Keanu Reeves. Find out what the famous elite assassin looks like for this new installment.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

John Wick is back

This picture was released by Lionsgate—the film studio that was in charge of John Wick 3: Parabellum (2019)—and shows Keanu Reeves In the role of John Wickwith the iconic elegant demeanor that characterizes this long-haired killer.

Here you can see him sitting in what might appear as a sacred placewhile maintaining a thoughtful pose and standing surrounded by lighted candles. Her outfit is the same; beard, mustache and a suit with a black tie.

What we know about the movie

Although the plot of this film remains secret until now, it is known that it will announce the return of Laurence Fishburne (Browey King), Ian McShane (Winstone) and lance reddick (Charon, the manager of the Continental hotel).

However, it is very likely that this tape could give continuity to the events that occurred in John Wick 3: Parabellumwhen John Wick joins Browery King to end the High Table, after Winston tried to assassinate him to regain control of the Continental.

Another fact that became very clear is that this sequel will have a lot of fight scenes that had not been reflected before in this story.

Don’t miss these other premieres!

Christopher Nolan’s new movie ‘Oppenheimer’ reveals its poster

‘Avatar 2: the path of water’, everything you need to know

The cast

This installment will not only bring back the already acquainted actors, it will also feature a new cast including: Bill Skarsgård (ITEM), Hiroyuki Sanada (The last Samurai), Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen (The Master Gan), Shamier Anderson (Unexpected Passenger), Scott Adkins (Undefeated 2) and Clancy Brown (Highlander, the last immortal). Also, the direction of the film will fall to Chad Stahelskiwho has been in charge of the first three films.

Although its premiere was scheduled for May 21, 2021, the complications of the pandemic caused some delays, that is why his arrival was postponed, but so far the date has not been confirmed in which this film will reach the theaters, however, it is estimated that this could occur on March 24, 2023.

Follow us on

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter