John Wick 4, look at the first image of Keanu Reeves in this fourth installment

Fans of “John Wick” are very excited because the first image of this fourth tape was revealed. It was through the official account of the film that this first look at “John Wick 4” was shared, a film that will be released on March 24, 2023. Of course actor Keanu Reeves, who plays this dangerous killer appears in the photograph shows “Wick” in his mystical environment.

It may interest you: Keanu Reeves surprised the “John Wick 4” team with an expensive gift

Along the same lines, so far the image has more than 120 likes and the followers of this saga of tapes have made comments such as: “This is the most anticipated movie of the following year and I can’t wait to see it”, ” Guaranteed success with Keanu Reeves”, “Show the movie trailer”, “How exciting” and “One of the most anticipated films”. As for this fourth installment it was on June 28 last year it was announced the beginning of the recordings of “John Wick 4”, something that greatly moved the fans of this story.

You can review: Travel, have fun, meet and save at the TAX FREE WEEKEND in Laredo Texas

Keanu Reeves returns with his famous character as “John Wick”

It must be said that this film will be directed by Chad Stahelski, who before starting to shoot this fourth part confessed to the “Collider” medium the “feel insecure the excellent execution of the third John Wick film”. The director also told the outlet, “I have a lot of great ideas for the next one that I think are different, impactful, fun, and unique. How to make them, I have no idea at this point. I’m still figuring it out.”

John Wick. John Wick. / Photo: Instagram.

Finally, the first part of “John Wick” premiered on October 30, 2014 and since this first installment Stahelski has been the director. However, in each new film the filmmaker has tried to exceed the expectations of the audience. As context, “John Wick” is a hit man who leaves his job to marry his ideal woman, but his wife dies young and the last gift he gives “John” is a puppy. This pet is killed by a gangster named “Iosef Tarasov” and after this “John Wick” returns to being a murderer and has an insatiable thirst for revenge.

The most read in Publimetro

Le Twins conquers Tomorrowland with their Latin sound