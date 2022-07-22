‘John Wick 4’ launches its first official image with Keanu Reeves again in the skin of the iconic assassin

We had seen a billboard at CinemaCon, but until now ‘John Wick 4’ had not published any image in an ‘official’ way. Finally, the Twitter account of this saga starring Keanu Reeves has released a precious photo with this actor as the only claim. Lionsgate, producer of said franchise, did not want to miss this week of film and series news, so it has joined the party with this little glimpse.

We are still waiting, yes, for the aforementioned studio to make available to all fans the brief trailer that could be seen at CinemaCon, a trailer in which Wick makes it clear that forgiveness is not a possibility. Reeves and Laurence Fishburne star in this teaser in which the iconic killer sets out to “kill them all” despite a voiceover that appears to be that of Ian McShane, warns you that “The only path that leads to is death”.

On March 24, 2023, ‘John Wick 4’ is released, a film directed by the veteran of the saga, Chad Stahelski, who, as Reeves himself has stated, “supposes the celebration of fight choreography” because, like its predecessors, “You can only tell your stories through movement”. Shay Hatten and Michael Finch are the screenwriters of this film that also includes Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Natalia Tena and Clancy Brown.

Ana de Armas, to the fullest with ‘Ballerina’

‘Ballerina’, spin-off of ‘John Wick’ starring Ana de Armas, tHe is lucky to have this actress not only as the star of the movie. Said interpreter, who plays a young murderess whose objective is to hunt down all those guilty of the death of her family, has become very personally involvedmaking sure his character developed properly.

He has told Elle in statements to ensure that when he said yes to the project it only had the director, Len Wiseman, and another man involved, something that did not seem appropriate. “I thought ‘this doesn’t work for me,’ so I interviewed five or six female writers. We hired Emerald Fennell, which I am very proud of.“. Fennell, who started her career as an actress, has achieved true success for her as a screenwriter, earning her the ultimate recognition in this field. when picking up the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for his film ‘A Promising Girl’. Big shot.