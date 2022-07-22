John Wick 4: Everything we know about the new Keanu Reeves movie

john wick 4 is real and thanks to some leaks, we have more information about the Keanu Reeves return to characterwhich will also bring back one of the most beloved action movie franchises of recent times. This is everything we know about John Wick 4.

For now, we know that the film will be named John Wick: Chapter 4. Likewise, this will have a twist with respect to the other deliveries, since Keanu Reeves’ character will have a much calmer version. In the first look at this film we see him on his knees praying, something that will surely be the preamble to a great fight.

Keanu Reeves will be John Wick again | Source: Lionsgate

In addition to this, Lionsgate and the entire production of John Wick 4 has been very cautious, so leaks are rare and not much of the film has been revealed either. However, we know that this time the script is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, in addition to which Chad Stahelski will again be the director.

On the other hand, the cast will once again have Keanu Reeves as the iconic John Wich; they also return Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery Kingwho made an alliance with the protagonist at the end of the third film.

We may see a different John Wick in the fourth installment | Source: Lionsgate

Also Ian McShane will return to his role as Winston and Lance Reddick will return as Charon. Without forgetting that it is also confirmed to Donnie Yen, who you will remember from his role as Chirrut Imwe in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Beyond this, the cast is still hidden by the production of John Wick.

