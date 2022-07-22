Joey Badass returns after 5 years with the 2000 album

Joey Badass has released the new album, 2000which follows the publication of All-Amerikkkan Bada $$ of 2017.

The anticipation to 2000 the new record by Joey Badass

The disc, anticipated by the four singles ’11 May 2022, with the title marking the sequel to his debut mixtape 1999, released in 2012 by a 17-year-old Joey Badass at the time.

The album was originally scheduled for release on June 17, 2022, however the album was extended by one month due to issues with the rights of the samples used on the record.

2000: the album and its publication

It comes with a distinctly New York cover, with a colorful patina, with a strong old-school imprint.

Joey Badass in conjunction with the release wanted to thank his team, the producers who worked on the album, and those closest to him who offered him “infinite ratings and constructive criticism”.

The features on the record range from old-fashioned rappers, to R&B and dancehall singers, including: Chris Brown, Diddy, Westside Gunn, Larry June, Capella Gray And JID.

Fourteen tracks where Joey Badass unleashes braggadocio, thoughts and personal stories:

You niggas thought I was finished? I’m offended / I’m just getting replenished / MCs gettin ‘diminished when I’m in attendance.

Five years of waiting for the return of a studio album are certainly many, and Joey Badass has always created many expectations thanks to its potential.

This wait has been fuel on the fire for the pretensions of his listeners, and now that the record is out, time will see if the rapper with 2000 he will be the winner.