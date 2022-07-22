Jennifer Lopez, the boho-chic look with the knotted T-shirt and flared trousers

Jennifer Lopez and her (boho-chic) ​​look for the dance class

Jennifer Lopez loves singing and acting, but her first great passion was dance. Anyone who has seen the documentary dedicated to her career and her private life, Jennifer Lopez: Halftime, you will have noticed that she is an extraordinary dancer, endowed with a physical resistance that is second to none. How do you find energy? We will never know, but we are aware that she attends daily dance classes at a Los Angeles school. Routine that offers us the opportunity to see her show off, on an almost daily basis, a succession of off-duty looks that constitute as many style lessons.

JLo’s sense of casual combined with luxury

In one of the most recent appearances on the way to her daily training, the pop star showed us how to best combine casual and luxury pieces. A topic on which Jennifer Lopez is very knowledgeable, considering that her wardrobe hosts a spectacular collection of designer bags (some in special edition) alongside a variety of sneakers for everyone, even available online. In the case of the look in question, Jennifer has given up for once her beloved cargo pants, high-necked sweatshirts, crop tops and classic Nike sneakers in favor of a combination with a boho-chic flair.

From normcore sneakers to Hermès Birkin

In fact, JLo wore a white T-shirt knotted on the front in order to show a glimpse of the abdomen (you can’t give up the crop effect!), Flared trousers decorated with a tribal print and white normcore sneakers, of the kind that goes with it. to everything from jeans to tailored suits. And what was she holding in her right hand? Mais bien sûr, a Hermès Birkin, one of the most elegant and timeless cult bags in the history of luxury leather goods. Sure, we said Jennifer Lopez wore a “boho-chic” look, but we omitted to specify that the accent falls on the second element of the phrase.

The great absentees: the golden hoop earrings

The beauty look was in line with the casual spirit of the outfit. Jennifer pulled her hair up into a simple ponytail and shielded her non-makeup eyes with a pair of dark XL-size sunglasses. So far, everything is normal. But the most attentive observers will have noticed a surprising absence: that of the golden hoop earrings, without which Jennifer Lopez has always seemed unable to cross the threshold of the house. A simple forgetfulness dictated by haste, or do we have to worry?

