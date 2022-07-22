Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affelck: honeymoon in Paris

More than a two-person affair, a family affair. After the flash wedding in Las Vegas, the honeymoon in Paris. Always accompanied. The presence of the children of Jennifer Lopezat the ceremony, and of Ben Affleckon their honeymoon, is the only tear to the cliché “sole heart love” by Bennifer 2.0.

On honeymoon with children

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived in the French capital together VioletAge 16, e Seraphina13. Two of the daughters the actor and director had with his first wife Jennifer Garner. Samuel10, must have preferred to stay in cooler California… Yeah, because Paris was also hit by the tidal wave of heat.

The almost romantic evening of Ben Afflck and Jennifer Garner in Paris

Yet, like real stars, Ben and Jen didn’t hesitate to get dressed up for a night on the town. She in the red dress. Long and with a plunging neckline. Him in a suit and tie. The paparazzi photos (but it is impossible that they did not notice the photographers), they first immortalized them at the hotel window. With a lot of faith in sight.

Then, on the streets of the city of love. Hand in hand, ready for an almost romantic dinner with children in tow. To the general amazement of the other customers of the Le Matignon Restaurant, not far from the Champs-Élysées. “They appeared in front of us,” an eyewitness told People. “He looked like a typical American, except he wore a suit and tie in this heat.”

They had arrived in town in the morning. Dress much more casually. Always hand in hand. But, perhaps because of the jt-leg, their night out was short. After a couple of hours, a car picked them up and brought them back to the hotel.

The wedding celebrated in Las Vegas

Only last Saturday, surprisingly, the couple had exchanged wedding vows. «They said beautiful words to each other. Written by them, ”Ryan Wolfe, the pastor who married them at Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, told magazine. “It was an exciting time. You could see the love they have for each other ».

While waiting to celebrate the wedding properly (in style) with friends and relatives, the honeymoon begins in Paris. Indeed, it is only the beginning.

