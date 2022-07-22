Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, honeymoon in Paris

Less than a week before the yes, the two stars left for Europe for a romantic holiday in the French capital. You also spot two of the director’s daughters with them Argon

Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on show news First the wedding ceremony in the legendary White Chapel in Las Vegas, then the trip to Europe with the destination of the city of lovers. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck have decided to spend their first weeks as husband and wife in the most romantic way and, after saying “yes, I do”, they are flew to Paris for what appears to be in effect a honeymoon trip.

The couple was spotted among the elegant streets of the city center always hand in hand but it is not a real escape for two: following the stars, his children.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding: what we know about the ring The anomalous heat wave that is sweeping Central Europe and which is also affecting Paris, has not distracted the “Bennifer”, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, from the intention of enjoying their first married trip to the splendid French capital, a perfect scenario. for the two actors who have signed their wedding documents for less than a week.

Although the trip counts as a first honeymoon, the two stars organized it all as one family size holidaysince they also arrived from the States with them Violet and Seraphinatwo of the three Affleck’s sons born from his previous marriage to Jennifer Gardner.

The two teenagers (Violet is sixteen, Seraphina is thirteen) were spotted with the newlyweds in a refined restaurantthe well-known LeBourget, near the Champs-Élysées where the family went for dinner. Those present could not help but notice the celebrated guests, since both Lopez and Affleck were fully dressed.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could celebrate a 2nd wedding The Latin pop star amazed everyone with a long red dress with the fluffy skirt while the actor of Batman did not give up on full with jacket, shirt and tie. The two stayed around for a couple of hours, according to People who reported the news exclusively; after dinner and a stop at the club for some music, they returned to the hotel disappearing into the Parisian night.

Jennifer Lopez, who herself gave confirmation of the wedding through social media and her blog, linked to her newsletter, did not provide any updates about this trip to her fans, it is not clear, therefore, if the couple he will stay in Paris to return to the States or he will leave France to make other stops in Europe. It is also difficult to imagine that the two actors did not notice the paparazzi, however, when they entered the restaurant they appeared at ease and relaxed.

Show Wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the two dresses of the bride A few hours after the news of the wedding with Ben Affleck spread, Jennifer Lopez is sharing with the subscribers to her newsletter the details of the simple and private wedding that took place in the Nevada desert at the iconic White Chapel. Between recycled dresses and a haute couture dress, the two lovers had, at the end, the romantic ceremony they have always dreamed of, curated by Vittoria Romagnuolo After confirming that she became Mrs. Affleck on the night of July 16Jennifer Lopez shared the sensations of these exciting hours with her fans and on Instagram she referred to the OnTheJLo newsletter for all details of her wedding. For the exchange of vows at the White Chapel in Las Vegas, Lopez literally fished a wedding dress from her costume archive. The white dress was worn by her on one of the many occasions she played the bride for the silver screen Jennifer Lopez amazed everyone with this dress choice. As a good romantic and dreamer, she decided to feel like a bride like all the others, not by chance – she says in the newsletter – she lined up with her boyfriend along with four other couples who came to get married. And the dress, long, with an American neckline and embossed fabric, could only come from the world of cinemathe professional field he shares with Ben Affleck Chris Appleton he curated the beauty look of the beautiful bride for one of the most important days of her life and with this selfie she wishes the star all the best. And in the caption she writes: “With all the crazy events we had, this was certainly the most special”