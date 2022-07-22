Jaime Ordiales did not renew Pablo Aguilar and now he is forced to sign an ‘old’ defender

The still sports director of Cruz Azul did not renew the Paraguayan center due to a “rejuvenation” policy that did not occur.

Jaime Ordiales will have 10 more days as sports director of Cruz Azul. The former soccer player was presented this Thursday as the new director of national teams in the Mexican Soccer Federation, but in agreement with Yon de Luisa, he will be in La Noria for a few more days to resolve some issues with the cement workers.

The main one points towards the signing of a central defender, an urgent request from Diego Aguirre. With several names that have escaped him, Ordiales points all his chips at Ramiro Funes Mori, twin of the Rayados de Monterrey striker and who now lives in Saudi Arabian football despite having played in teams of the stature of River Plate, Everton and Villarreal.

In the event that the Funes Mori option does not prosper, the second on the list is Hugo Gomes, a Brazilian defender who stands out at Rio Ave, in the First Division of Portugal. Both soccer players have an ideal age for professional soccer players, 31 and 27, respectively; however, Ordiales is again in evidence.

And it is that the sports director himself installed a supposed “rejuvenation” policy in the squad that the signings would have an age of less than 25 years, which is why the renewal of Pablo Aguilar (35) was withdrawn, who was already burning his last ships but wanted to continue in Cruz Azul.

words in the wind

With Bruno Méndez and Adonis Farías crossed out, now Ordiales will be forced to break -again- his word so as not to look bad with the coaching staff and with the cement club. Until he takes the reins in the FMF, the manager will have an arduous task ahead of him at La Noria if he does not want to be criticized more.

