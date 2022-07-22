Jaime Camil ended his FRIENDSHIP with Luis Miguel for the LOVE of this Colombian actress

Jaime Camil Y Luis Miguel They are two very popular personalities in the entertainment world in Mexico, they are both very good at what they do. For some time, these two celebrities enjoyed a great friendshipbut with the passage of time and certain actions, that relationship was fractured, and both Camil and Luis Miguel stopped frequenting each other.

This relationship of friendship It happened when the father of Jaime Camilhelped Sol de México when it had some problems, hence Luis Miguel He was part of Camil’s family, to such an extent that the interpreter of “Below the Table” even had an affair with Issabela Camil, Jaime’s sister.

But according to some sources and statements he gave in a recent interview with the Golden Scorpion, Jaime Camil revealed that the end of his friendship It wasn’t because of a fight or anything like that, much less because of him. love of the Colombian actress Sofia VergaraIt should be noted that Camil had a relationship with the actress and that at the end of it, Luis Miguel began dating Vergara.

To all this the Golden Scorpion questioned if this had to do with his Fight and the end of the friendshipbut Jaime Camil He said no, he just said: “Nothing… well, it lowers all of you, but it’s Luis Miguel, but everything’s fine”. Making it clear that this was not the reason, it was only due to the hazards of life and why everyone had different priorities.

In addition, the mother of Jaime CamilTony Starr, in the biographical book of Luis Rey, ‘Oro de rey’ that the reason for the rupture between the friendship of Camil and Luis Miguel It was due to the distancing from “Sol de México” because the singer began to travel a lot to the United States, which the interpreter of “La Bikina” did, he will no longer spend much time in Mexico next to Jaime Camil.