Jack Nicholson, record holder for Oscar nominations, turns 84









Jack Nicholson is celebrating. The actor, screenwriter, producer and film director turns 84 with an enviable track record behind him. He is the actor with most Oscar nominations and has won the golden statuette three times for best actor and best supporting actor. A few days before the celebration of the Oscar Awards 2021we review his legacy in the history of cinema. He reigned in Hollywood in the 70s, 80s, and 90s and is considered one of the great stars of cinema. we remind you for always playing the “eternal stranger” and has succeeded with comic and romantic characters, but also playing a psychopath, disturbed or villain.

Two Oscar Awards for Best Actor, and one for Best Supporting Actor He won his first Oscar for Best Actor in 1975. playing Randle Patrick McMurphy in Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus. Almost a decade later, in 1983, won the award for Best Supporting Actor for the American dramatic comedy The Force of Love. And the last time it was done with the Oscar he went to in 98 for the film Better… Impossible and his wonderful portrayal of a maniacal writer.









Jack Nicholson and Javier Bardem Jack Nicholson and Javier Bardem RTVE.es

The glow Y Batmanhis most iconic interpretations But in addition to these films in which he was awarded, the interpreter has starred in many others in which his character has stood out and for what many continue to remember him to this day. The glow directed by Stanley Kubrick is one of the scariest films and in part it is because of the paper that Nicholson marks. He plays Jack Torrance, a troubled alcoholic who decides to kill his family and stars in one of the most emblematic scenes in the history of cinema when he breaks the door of the room with an ax to kill his wife.









The Shining, starring Jack Nicholson The Shining, starring Jack Nicholson RTVE.es Also He was one of the architects of the success in Batman in 1989 on the big screen, even though he was an antihero. There are many actors who have played the famous joker but Nicholson’s work was very special on that occasion. They gave him freedom of decision in the clothing and makeup of the Joker and it was a great success. Another of his great works was in some good men in 1992 in which he shared the spotlight with Tom Cruise and Demi Moore in an extraordinary drama that tells a story of a scandal in the US Navy. His wonderful performance led him to Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor.