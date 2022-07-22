It’s back! Keanu Reeves prepares for John Wick 4

The first preview of the fourth part of the well-known film saga arrives through social networks John Wickplayed by the much loved and acclaimed actor Keanu Reves who returns to give him life and continue with the story.

The “John Wick” franchise has given the first look at its chapter 4 via an image where the protagonist is surrounded by a red aura and full of mystery, something to be expected from this saga.

Also featured is the fan-favorite killer Keanu Reeves who appears to be praying while surrounded by church candlelight.

Something that could be interpreted as the calm before the storm, this is how the images confirm what was said at CinemaCon in April, where they promised that Reeves’ character will have many skull-shattering action scenes to make his way.

Even in images projected on CinemaConWick was seen hitting a wooden post to the point that his knuckles bled as the co-star Laurence Fishburne acted as their firefighter.

Wick also fights two bad guys in an art gallery lobby, brutalizing them with nunchucks. The footage, from the film’s first trailer, has yet to be released online.

So the idea of ​​what is to come in this film is already causing a furor among fans and admirers of Keanu Revees as John Wick. The long-awaited film will hit theaters on May 23, 2023.

Along with Reeves in “John Wick: Chapter 4” They are Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown. Franchise mainstay Ian McShane returns as Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel.

It is through his Twitter account of the tape that little by little he releases details about what can be seen in this new chapter. The latest in addition to the promotional photo, is a list of classified members will receive unpublished information, which applies only to United States and Canada.

Text to enter the list. Only our esteemed members will receive classified updates. Better hurry up…” reads the description of the publication.

SLF

