It shows how candies are made and is the worst advertisement for the brand

Messages that appeal to emotions and past emotionality tend to drive the purchase decision more.

Even sometimes, if the product is not of great quality, is new or has a lot of competition, the emotional memory can be a way to get attention.

This example in Argentina shows that it does not always work.

Emotional memory is a “weapon” widely used in journalism and advertising. Those who use it seek to appeal to the emotions of viewers/consumers with the idea of ​​encouraging them to see/buy products or services.

When a person buys a product or looks at a report, for example, he does so with all his subjectivity.

It is not a 100 percent rational decision, but emotionality and memory are a vital part of the process.

For this reason, creating emotional messages that reach this part of the viewers/consumers brains is key.

Factory hygiene conspired against emotionality

A journalist from Argentina tried to make a nostalgic report on the recovery of a traditional candy factory in the 70s and 80s.

The idea was to show how the plant was recovered by the new owners (the former employees), the effort they made and the good intentions that mobilized everyone.

However, nothing went well. In fact, as advertising, it worked very poorly.

Consumers, when they saw the images of the factory on video, more than rejoice They were concerned about the poor level of hygiene.

they wanted to be nostalgic by showing the MIELCITAS FACTORY, and it came out for SHIT.

Vomiting is not allowed. I calculate that in the bathroom there is no water and soap. pic.twitter.com/CBUPvAXrCY – I’m still the same (@delacabeza91) July 17, 2022

Among the comments on social media, one said: “It disgusted me, not love.”

The plant produces Mielcitas (liquid candy) and Naranjú, two candy brands that were very famous in Argentine schools in the 1970s and 1980s, but were later discontinued.

The article sought to appeal to the nostalgia of many of those who were consumers at the time, but failed.

Forgotten candy brands, recovered

Mielcitas and Naranjú were widely consumed products when those who are adults today were children. They were not high-end sweets in quality, but low prices and were sold in schools, which made them very popular.

The journalist’s video showing how the factory, converted into an employee cooperative, now makes both products went viral, but not because the sweets were seen again on stage, but because of the poor hygiene conditions of the process.

Given this, the journalist deleted it from his account.

Most Internet users who saw the video in the media and social networks spoke of “disgust” for the lack of cleanliness in the production of the treats.

The factory, called Suschen, had to close with the Argentine crisis of 2018/2019.

Months later, it reopened as a cooperative, under the management of a group of former employees.

“I was at the Mielcitas factory in Rafael Castillo, La Matanza, Buenos Aires. The same place where Naranjú is produced,” the journalist wrote in the tweet. Sebastian Davidovsky. And he added: “A beautiful childhood smell. And a place with history.

Although surely the expectation was different, many viewers reacted on the networks criticizing what they saw for the lack of care of the factory’s bromatological type.

One user wrote: “The place is filthy.” Another added: “Does Health approve this food handling? They don’t use gloves, dirty machines, a dirty environment, or masks, they should close.”

