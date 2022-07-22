Is confidence in Bitcoin gone? Tesla sells 75% of its crypto

Image : Patrick Pleul (AP)

Even though Elon Musk has been one of the great supporters of cryptocurrencies during all this time, it seems that even he must have lost some faith in the blessed crypto assets. This is the only way to understand that it has decided to sell most of the Bitcoins that he had acquired with Tesla just a year ago.

This was announced by the company during the presentation of its quarterly results. Musk has tried to justify the sale of cryptocurrencies by arguing that the company needed a little more “general liquidity”, especially due to the uncertainty generated by the closures due to covid 19 in China. “It was important for us to maximize our cash position,” said the Tesla CEO.

“We are certainly open to increasing our holdings in bitcoin in the future, so this should not be taken as a verdict on bitcoin. It’s just that we were worried about the overall liquidity of the company.” Although Musk has wanted to separate his decision from his confidence in Bitcoin, he has undoubtedly weighed heavily on the collapse of cryptocurrencies, which is no longer convert in a store of value as safe as it was a few months ago. In just half a year Bitcoin already has lost about 57% of its value.

But hey, despite the fact that the purchase of cryptocurrencies has gone wrong for Tesla – they have just sold 75% of their bitcoins for a total of $936 million when had spent a year ago a total $1.5 billion—the company hasn’t had a bad quarter. According to data shared by the company, made $2.3 billion in profits in this second trimester, although it is true that they have left something below the 3 300 million that he got in the first quarter of e This year, a decrease that is probably due to the increase in inflation and a increased competition in the electric car market .