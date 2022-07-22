Injustice on set? Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in controversy for this reason

The last controversy around barbie round around what they charged Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling for playing their characters. We’ve already seen them on roller skates and in their cowboy outfits for their new roles as Barbie and Ken. Hollywood actors will play classic Mattel dolls in Greta Gerwig’s new movie.

The filming of the film has just concluded, according to some members of the cast. And of course, after the job is done, the pay comes.

Recently, Variety releasedr the amount that Margot and Ryan received for their roles in the new blonde doll romantic comedy. It was in the article “Inside Movie Stars’ Salaries” where the highest salaries in Hollywood in cinema were revealed.

From Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, who will charge 20 million for the second part of the story of the Batman villain, or Tom Cruise bordering on 100 million for Top Gun. And among many, the figure that this duo charged for bringing Barbie and Ken to life was also known.

Nevertheless, the detail became relevant in social networks and caused great controversy among users on the networks. The reason? Many consider that there is a great injustice regarding the production decision.

The salary that your actors will receive

The Barbie movie, which is one of the most anticipated releases of 2023, has just finished filming and now we just have to wait to see it on the big screen.

Margot has become a great actress in the American and world scene, and fans loved seeing her in the role of the doll. However, they consider that the actress was not valued in the same way by the production of the tape.

As reported in the article, Margot received a sum of 12.5 million dollars for bringing Barbie to life on film. But this was not the detail that infuriated his fans, but the controversy broke out when they confirmed that Ryan Gosling will be paid exactly the same.

The controversy was not linked to the amount itself, since many consider that the fact that they have achieved equal pay is something to highlight. But the anger of the fans comes from the side that they consider it unfair that Margot charges the same as Ryan, when the narrative of the tape is in her hands.

Likewise, Robbie also develops a role as producer of Gerwig’s tape, something that they consider has not been taken into account.

With this sum, Margot is in 17th place on the list with 12.5 million, as are Ryan and Steve Carell, for their work on ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’. Beneath the Barbie actress is Millie Bobby Brown, who will be paid $10 million to return in the Enola Holmes sequel.

