“I can’t wait for you to come back”

MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) – “Cristiano Ronaldo? I have no news, everything is the same as last week. If I’m worried for not being with us? I don’t think that’s the right word. I am focusing on the players I have and they are doing very well. I’m in good shape. As for Ronaldo can’t wait for you to come back“. The Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag – intervened at the press conference – extinguishes the rumors of the market around the Portuguese champion. The former Juventus did not take part in the work away from England done by Ten Hag’s group, with the coach who, however, seems to have no doubts and no worries about the future of CR7.