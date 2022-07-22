How to stop the music in Descontrol Cavern in Fortnite?

One of the Missions of the week 7 of fortnite season 3 asks us to stop music in Cavern Rampage. Is Mission of Fortnite is called, conveniently, “stop the music in Descontrol Cavern“. In this guide we tell you how to stop the music in Descontrol Cavern:

How to stop the music in Descontrol Cavern in Fortnite Season 3?

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, We must destroy a total of three speakers in Cavern Descontrol. We will find speakers throughout the area, although they do not appear on the minimap. The largest ones are in the main cavern, in the music stage area.

Rampage Cavern Location

Through the corridors and through certain semi-closed rooms of Descontrol Cavern we will find speakers which look like the following. Some of these speakers are hard to see because they are black and in dark places:

Small speakers like the one in the image are usually hung in the corners of rooms and along the corridors of Caverna Descontrol

As we have mentioned above, the easiest place to find speakers is the main cavern; on the east side we will see a dance floor, a stage, a DJ table and many speakers both on the ground and suspended from the stage structure:

On the stage with the DJ table we will find many speakers

To destroy the speakers, we can use any method: explosives, hit them with the pickaxe, or just shoot them. We will complete this Weekly Mission by destroying any three speakers, regardless of the game mode or whether it is in the same game or over several:

We shot loudspeakers in Caverna Descontrol

This is a Mission of Week 7 of Fortnite Season 3.