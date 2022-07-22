How many minimum wages do you need to buy a new car in 2022

have a New car It is the dream of many. Being able to release and drive a model with a “smell of new” is a great experience. However, not everyone can afford that luxury, especially in the current financial situation that the country is going through. To give you a clear idea of ​​how much it takes to have a latest model, we are going to tell you what its price and its equivalence in minimum wage.

Little by little, the automotive industry is recovering, as figures from the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA) indicate that during the first half of 2022, 518,424 cars were sold. new carswhich means 0.4% less compared to the previous year.

Specifically in June, more than 90 thousand units were sold and, if you have the dream of helping to grow that figure, we are going to tell you what the general characteristics and price of the 3 best-selling models in the country.



Image: Pixabay

Best-selling car brands and minimum wage in Mexico

The first thing worth noting is that, according to information from AMDA, from January to June 2022, these were the brands with the most sales in Mexico:

Nissan 16.9%

Chevy 13.9%

Toyota 9.7%

Volkswagen 9.3%

Kia 8.6%

With respect to minimum salary official figures place it at 172.87 pesos daily, that is, 5,255 pesos per month per worker.

so how many minimum wage are needed to buy one of the best selling models.

nissan versa

The nissan versa It is the best-selling model in Mexico. East auto It is characterized by offering a power of 118 horsepower, it is equipped with vehicle dynamic control, hill climb assistant and a 1.6 L engine.



Image: Nissan

In terms of security It has 2 frontal air bags, 2 side and 2 curtain type. It has capacity for 5 passengers. Steering wheel controls, reverse sensors and electric window opening.

East auto It has 6 versions. The cheapest is the Sense CVT with a price of 320 thousand 900 pesos. That means about 1,856 are required minimum wage to acquire it.

Kia Rio

The Kia Rio Sedan 2022 offers 121 horsepower, 7-year warranty, 1.6 L engine and a performance of 17.81 kilometers per liter of gasoline.

It also has a stability management system. vehicledisc brakes, hill start assist, electronic stability control and rear parking sensors.



Image: Kia

It is equipped with steering wheel audio controls, halogen headlights, USB input, screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity, automatic air conditioning and 4.2-inch color information display.

This model has a price initial of 268 thousand 900 pesos for which some 1,555 are necessary minimum wage to buy it.

Chevrolet Aveo

East auto It has a 1.5 L engine, 2 air bags, front fog lights, 15-inch aluminum wheels, 104 lb-ft torque, 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission, and electro-assisted steering.

It has ABS brakes on all 4 wheels, electronic brake distribution, speed-sensitive electric door locks, anti-theft alarm and offers a 3-year warranty.



Image: Chevrolet

Inside it is equipped with a 4.2-inch screen, AM/FM radio with MP3 player, auxiliary and Bluetooth connection, audio system with 4 speakers, trip computer with fuel economy and temperature indicator, steering wheel controls, electric windows and air conditioning. conditioned.

Their price The initial price is 268,900 pesos, so 1,555 minimum wages are needed to buy it.

