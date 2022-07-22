How Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are putting the extra effort into their relationship

Ads

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Making the most of the moment and planning for the future? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking their relationship seriously amid her comments about having children, an exclusive source tells Us Weekly.

“They both have busy schedules at the moment, but they’re still finding time to be together,” the insider says. “They have a lot of fun spending time together.”

The source adds that the couple makes an extra effort to travel to see each other, with Kardashian, 41, visiting Davidson, 28, in Australia earlier this month.

“It’s pretty romantic,” notes the insider.

The update comes during the confession of the former Saturday Night Live alum that he wants to have children in the future.

“[I’m] definitely a family guy. My absolute favorite thing, which I have yet to realize, I want to have a child. It’s like my dream, ”the comedian said in Peacock’s Hart to Heart earlier this month. “It’s like, super trivial, [but] it would be so much fun. Dress up the little friend. It’s like I’m so excited for that chapter. … This is kind of what I’m just preparing for now, it’s just trying to be as good as a guy, developing and improving so when it happens it’s easier.

According to the source, having a child with Davidson is not out of the question for Kardashian.

“Pete would make a great dad,” says the insider. “He It’s silly and funny to be around him. He wants to be a great role model for his children, something he sadly lost after his father died when he was younger. He has a really good heart and he comes from a good place. He can’t wait to become a dad ”.

Kardashian shares four children – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – with ex-husband Kanye West. A second source previously told us that Davidson, with whom she has been dating since October 2021, has “bonded” with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Kim loves how great Pete is with kids. He’s a big boy himself and he makes them laugh, ”a third insider said in April. “Kim and Pete are very in tune right now, they are very in tune with each other and the relationship is easy. They are getting closer and closer and they are really a fantastic couple ”.

During his chat with Kevin Hart, Davidson added that “100 percent” he sees himself getting married in the future.

“Ever since my dad passed away, I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to have a baby.’ And like, I don’t like to say trivial bullshit – the reasoning was like, ‘I don’t want a kid ever to feel the way I do right now,’ ”she explained. “It wasn’t his fault [that] is dead. But just to be there so that someone doesn’t have to feel that way. I’m very excited to do it for someone and to see them have what I don’t have ”.

