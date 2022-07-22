Horror films, documentaries, comedies and dark humor at Coral Gables Art Cinema and on Netflix

Coral Gables Art Cinema premieres the documentary ‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ (2022) by Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine on Friday.

Coral Gables Art Cinema opens Friday Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song (2022) by Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine. This documentary is a definitive exploration of Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen. Thus, the work has three narrative axes: the composer and his time; the dramatic journey of the song “Hallelujah” from record label rejection to chart success; and moving testimonials from leading artists for whom “Hallelujah” has become a central theme in their lives. Approved by Cohen just before his 80th birthday in 2014, the film accesses a wealth of never-before-seen footage, including personal photographs of the artist, performance footage, and extremely rare audio recordings and interviews.

Death Becomes Her (1992) from director Robert Zemeckis with the performances of Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis. In this dark comedy with elements of horror and fantasy, plastic surgery doctor Ernest Menville leaves his fiancée Helen Sharp for actress Madeline Ashton, Helen’s eternal rival. After seven years, Helen has gained weight and contracted a depression that prevented her from working. Under these circumstances, a plot is built that will bring fantastic edges where the competition of women will bring revenge and hilarious situations.

Also at Coral Gables Art Cinema the horror classic jaws 3 (1983) from director Joe Alves with Dennis Quaid, Bess Armstrong and Simon MacCorkindale. At Sea World Florida they are delighted with the new “Underwater Kingdom”, a maze of tunnels that allows visitors to get closer to marine life than ever before. The opening ceremony includes many important guests. That day, however, a giant shark threatens all the guests, creating a bloodbath and terror. With special effects and the chance to see the film in 3-D, a thrill ride that never gets old. For more information on movie times and days: www.gablescinema.com

On Netflix the Argentine comedy Waiting for the carriage (1985) directed by Alejandro Doria with the performances of Luis Brandoni, China Zorrilla, Antonio Gasalla and Julio De Grazia. The poor economic situation in the country causes the four children of a family to think of a new home for their octogenarian mother. When the old woman, affectionately called “Mamá Cora”, is absent from her children due to a curious circumstance, they think that something very serious has happened to her. The news that the disfigured corpse of an old woman has been found under a train, leads to a fight between the children where each reproaches the other for the sad fate of “Mamá Cora”. A film that ensures laughter while portraying the miseries that any family can have.

The girl (2016) series directed by Rodrigo Triana with the performances of Ana María Estupiñán and Sebastián Eslava. This work based on real events tells the story of a girl who has been forcibly recruited by the Colombian guerrilla. Thus, she experiences the horror of war firsthand and, after many years, she manages to leave the armed group to embark on a path back to society. That reintegration process will not be easy, since she will have to face her own ghosts as well as her family. A season.

