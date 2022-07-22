Can you imagine doing a route by houses of the most famous singers and actors of The Angels?, well thanks to the airbnb app you can get a tour very cheap, and the best, super reliable! If you are one of those who, when traveling, find it hard to trust that what they have set aside or paid for is 100% reliable, then do so with a service as profitable as this one. hosting applicationIt will make you feel very calm.

Is experience It’s brought to you by an Airbnb app host with over 11 years of experience in this space. It is a tour of 2 hours spoken in English and, according to the reviews and constructive comments that users have placed, it is a totally recommendable experience.

Hollywood Celebrity Home Tour on Airbnb

As mentioned, this tour is spoken entirely in English, so it is recommended to have some command of the language. By $2,053 per person you can join a tour of the houses of various celebrities, even if you go with a Big group you can put together a special rate that would cost around $8,200 by a group of seven peopleabout.

On this tour you will start in hollywood hills and from there you will climb to the top of the mountains of Santa Monica while exploring the famous houses. Some of these that you will see belong to Leonardo DiCaprio, Tara Reid, Keany Reeves, Chris Evans, Burno Mars, Gal Gados, Charlize Theron, Justin Timberlake, Wionan Ryderamong others.

Likewise, you can see old residences that belonged to the singers Ariana Grande Y Lady Gaga or the presenter Elena, even from the Oscar-winning actress repeatedly meryl streep; Marylyn Monroe either Frank Sinatra, houses of two icons of culture.

But this is not all, because it continues through Beverly Hills 90210where the current houses of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Jason Statham, Kylie Jenner and more. The best thing is that this tour already includes transportation, as well as an explanation and very friendly company throughout the trip.

If you want to start the tour you can buy it directly with the Airbnb application, you will not need to make any transaction other than by a secure means. In case you are uncertain about hiring the package, the guide’s review is available to you, as well as the option to connect with him through the app.