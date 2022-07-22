Here are the funniest and most real memes about Chris Brown’s $ 1000 Meet and Greet tickets

Ads

How much would you pay for Meet and Greet tickets with your favorite artist? It’s the question of the week on social media after news of Chris Brown’s latest meet and greet made the rounds.

According to HotNewHipHop, it appears that songbird “Breezy” made a serious coin after charging fans $ 1,000 for meet and greet tickets. Despite the high price tag, fans of the star apparently didn’t flinch as tons of images featuring Chris Brown and fans went viral on social media.

Source: Getty Images

Of course, the general consensus is that paying $ 1000 for meet and greet tickets is not only steep but a total waste of money. However, many fans have shared that if both sides are happy with the result, it’s nobody’s business as people spend their money to see their favorite artist.

Naturally, social media users got wind of the meeting and the goodbye and have been throwing jokes about Chris ever since: from saying he looks like a father waiting at a baby party to supporting the musician for accepting the strange requests of the his fans. Here are the funniest and most real reactions to Chris Brown’s meeting.

Source: Twitter / @ chrisbrownnewss 1. A fan is upset that she didn't go to the meet and greet.

In case you didn’t know, Chris Brown fans play absolutely nothing when it comes to him, and this Twitter user is one of the many disappointed fans who are waiting for the next chance for a meet and greet. And yes, Chris was actually taking pictures with the fans as if he was actually in a relationship with them.

2. Losing your girlfriend because of Chris Brown.

If your girlfriend says she’s having a meet and greet at the Chris Brown concert, she’s already gone https://t.co/QQfM9UEjRX

– DJ ICON = Zay-Dub ™ (@ZayElectronica) July 20, 2022

This Twitter user claims that if your girlfriend sees Chris Brown, it means she is already a step out of the relationship. We disagree; however, this photo of a fan riding Chris is pretty funny. As they say, if the opportunity knocks, take it!

3. Chris Brown is compared to a baby dad.

Chris Brown looks like a baby father at his baby boy party in these meet and greet photos.

– B.🦋 (@barkadoofficial) July 21, 2022

A quick scroll through the “Chris Brown meet and greet” search results on Twitter will serve up hundreds of photos with Chris and female fans. In many of the images, Chris appears to be very comfortable with women, which supports this user’s opinion.

4. Chris Brown gives people what they want.

Those photos of Chris Brown are hilarious, lmao that makes the meet and greet worth it for his fans, although most artists will give you a straight face and a photo of the peace sign.

– Jayden 🏁 (@FLEMMDOGGYDOGG) July 21, 2022

Most celebrity encounters involve taking a quick photo with minimal interaction. However, Chris Brown is truly giving fans what they paid for and an experience that is worth a lifetime.

5. A man who wants to get full custody of his children.

I just saw a photo of my BM at Chris Brown’s meet and greet. That should be enough for me to get full custody of my children

-. (@ whogotps5) July 21, 2022

Black Twitter really says the damnedest things. This Twitter user hilariously joked about gaining full custody of his children after seeing his mother in a photo with Chris Brown at a meet and greet. LOL!

6. Know your worth.

Chris Brown was charging $ 1000 for a meet and greet which is a great example of knowing your worth

– JOHN TUCKER (@ Johntucker990) July 22, 2022

There may be a split on social media over Chris Brown’s ticket prices to meet and greet, but this Twitter user says there’s nothing wrong with such a high price. After all, knowing your worth is the key to moving forward in all aspects of life. Collect your coins, Chris!

7. Fans are ready for Drake to keep the same energy.

Chris Brown has officially set the standard for other artists. This Twitter user is now waiting for Drake to keep the same energy and host a meet and greet. We don’t blame you, sister!

8. Masika Kalysha gives Chris Brown her flowers.

Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood fan favorite Masika Kalysha shares the feelings of many fans. Some may not like the $ 1,000 price tag for meet and greet tickets, but Chris made her fans happy and provided them with an experience to remember. The girls who get it get it, and the girls who don’t!

9. Not everything is designed to be easily accessible.

I see nothing wrong with Chris Brown charging 1k to meet and greet. Yall complains about every damn thing.if you don’t wanna pay 1k I KNOW WHAT 🤷‍♀️ SOMEONE ELSE DOES. NEXT 👌🤗

– 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝓎 𝓈𝑜 𝒟𝒜𝒩𝒢𝐸𝑅𝒪𝒰𝒮 (@ShayonceFierce) July 22, 2022

Twitter user @ShayonceFierce makes a great point by saying that everything is not meant to be “highly accessible”. Fans who are lucky enough to have $ 1,000 in stops spent on meet and greet tickets shouldn’t be criticized for this.

10. A fan's point of view on Chris Brown's safety at the meet and greet.

Chris Brown’s safety after the meeting and photos taken: pic.twitter.com/mCOzWKTPCW

– jordanr.mp3 (@ JordanrMp3) July 22, 2022

Chris Brown’s talent aside, his good looks have always been praised by fans. And this clip from the Next Friday movie showing Craig’s stepmother attempting to make himself heard by him in the presence of his uncle, jokingly rumored to be emulating Chris’s security team holding back fans. Fun!

