Healthy and easy dinner: stuffed cabbage rolls, so you can prepare them

Have a healthy dinner and very easy to do at home is one of the things that can be most difficult because being creative in the kitchen is not always possible, but today you will have a delicious recipe that can meet your expectations without having to miss the diet.

Some stuffed cabbage rolls They could be perfect for you as they are healthy, easy to make and very delicious. With a mixture of tuna and fresh ingredients such as cucumber and carrot you can fill some Brussels sprout leaves (which usually have many useful vitamins and minerals) to be able to have a delicious dinner without complicating yourself in the kitchen.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker