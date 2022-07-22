Healthy and easy dinner: stuffed cabbage rolls, so you can prepare them

Have a healthy dinner and very easy to do at home is one of the things that can be most difficult because being creative in the kitchen is not always possible, but today you will have a delicious recipe that can meet your expectations without having to miss the diet.

Some stuffed cabbage rolls They could be perfect for you as they are healthy, easy to make and very delicious. With a mixture of tuna and fresh ingredients such as cucumber and carrot you can fill some Brussels sprout leaves (which usually have many useful vitamins and minerals) to be able to have a delicious dinner without complicating yourself in the kitchen.

With the following recipe you will know how to prepare these stuffed cabbage rolls and enjoy a healthy dinner so as not to fall into the temptation of enjoying other preparations if you are trying to eat a more careful diet that leaves benefits in the body. Go ahead and prepare them, we’ll tell you how.

Ingredients:

4 sheets of cabbage from Brussels

from Brussels 1 can of tuna in water

1 carrot, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

50 gr of dried cranberries

½ piece cucumber, diced

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Preparation

Wash and disinfect the leaves very well. cabbage from Brussels.

Drain the liquid from the tuna and reserve the protein.

In a bowl mix the remaining ingredients (except the leaves of cabbage), flavor to taste with spices of your choice, stir very well. Now with this preparation form the rollsplace a portion of the mixture and roll very well with the sheet of cabbage.

Serve to taste and offer these delicious, light and healthy stuffed cabbage rolls. Bon Appetite!