He was fired as manager of Atlético Mineiro

Anthony Mohamed will no longer be the coach of the Atletico Mineiroannounced the Brazilian team through its official Twitter account.

Mohamed was in charge of the Albinegro team for a total of seven monthswhere he achieved a record of 27 wins, 13 draws and only five losses.

However, the defeat of Atlético Mineiro against Flamengo in the round of 16 of the Brazilian Cup caused the president Serge Coelho decided to do without the services of the Argentine strategist.

The Brasileirao team reported that the assistant coach, lucas goncalvesis the one who will remain in charge of the team for the following matches.

Mohamed was one of the most sought-after coaches at the time within the MX Leaguewhere he left good feelings with America and Monterrey.

