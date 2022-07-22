Guardiola, another veto on Neymar Jr: “we are not interested”

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are making huge efforts to confirm themselves in the elite of European football. Many millionaire investments in fact make the Manchester team the absolute protagonist of every transfer market. Year after year, Guardiola’s team seems to want to insert an extra valuable piece to level up.

Also this transfer market session like all those passed at least since i Mansour have taken over the team, the Manchester City was the absolute protagonist. When the sheikhs’ money enters a negotiation forcefully, that negotiation immediately hangs in favor of the England champion team.

The evolution process of what was the second Manchester team, however, is appearing longer and more cumbersome than expected. The team of Guardiola he has brought home many national titles and cups, absolute dominance at home to which they are the counterpart of the decidedly disappointing European campaigns. A single ending of Champions achieved and also lost against the bitter rival of recent years: the Liverpool from Klopp.

The City on the market continues to make the big voice

The sensation hit of the Manchester City arrived almost without news, the purchase of Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in fact it was already in the air and the insiders took it for granted, just as the purchase of the attacker of the River Plate Julian Alvarez, two shots forward that represent a break with the philosophy of Pep Guardiola who has always preferred to play without a real point of role.

The denial that leaves no room for interpretation

The French newspaper “Le Parisien” in recent days, he had released the news of an interest from Manchester City for Neymar. The Brazilian star bought for a record amount of 220 million in fact, it seemed to no longer fall within the plans of the PSG and behind this, the tabloids had given the Citizens’ interest in the Brazilian ace for sure. At the base of the rumors there would be the bad report that Neymar Jr. has with Kylian Mbappe, who after the renewal has become in effect the master of the team.

The coexistence between Neymar, Messi and indeed Mbappe during the past season, it has often proved impossible to manage and this situation seems to have led the Parisian management to take a drastic decision: to make a painful sacrifice to restore order and the sacrifice would be the Brazilian.

The news bounced on all international media, however, was stopped in the bud by Pep Guardiola who has declared, without half measures, that he is absolutely not interested in Neymar. At this point, therefore, it seems that the soap opera is already over before it was even born… at least for the moment. The fact that at the moment Pep is not interested in the Brazilian does not mean that he will not be interested in the next few days, so let’s be patient and see, if with the passing of days, things will change bringing Neymar to wear the shirt next year. blue of the Citizen.