Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, Ana de Armas and the best dressed stars of the week

What do we expect from our celebrities this week? Small spoiler: glitter, cut outs and fluo colors seem to be the protagonists.

The last seven days have been very busy., We know .. But let’s move on to “other fronts”, lighter and more carefree: let’s talk about the looks of actresses, models and singers, involved in parties, photocalls and premières.

Among the outfits that we particularly appreciated this week is that of Ana De Armas. The Cuban actress, naturalized Spanish, is the protagonist of the film “The Gray Man” with Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans. For the London premiere of the film, Ana opted for a custom made dress by Louis Vuitton, the third created for her for the promo tour.

The dress is silver and features fine straps and a black belt decorated at the waist. The look seems to be inspired by the collection Resort 2023 which features powerful figures reminiscent of female warriors. To complete the look heeled sandals, also silver.

It was also to illuminate our week Gigi Hadid. For the event British Vogue X Self Portrait Summer Party, the American supermodel she wore a bright green long-sleeved dress entirely covered in sequins that wrapped her silhouette. To complete her look, a ton sur ton mini bag and green stiletto heel sandals.

If you think the surprises are over you are wrong! Curious to discover the others Best Dressed of the Week? All you have to do is keep reading.

Ana De Armans in LOUIS VUITTON

Gigi Hadid in SELF-PORTRAIT total look

Dua Lipa in PUMA total look (the star signs a special capsule for the brand) and EÉRA mini bag

Mj Rodriguez in SELF PORTRAIT and mules Maureen by MALONE SOULIERS

Yara Shahidi in PHILOSOPHY by Lorenzo Serafini Spring / Summer 2022

Hailee Steinfeld in RVN Spring 2022

Joey King in THOM BROWNE at the premiere of “The Bullet train” in Paris

Lupita Nyong’o in a pink one-shoulder jumpsuit at the Audi x Noma Sustainability and Innovation Dinner in Los Angeles

Isabeli Fontana in REVERSA

Georgia Jagger in SELF-PORTRAIT total look

Meghan Markle in elegant GABRIELA HEARST jumpsuit and BOTTEGA VENETA clutch

Photo Getty Images and Courtesy press office