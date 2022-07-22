Get a free pickaxe in Fortnite with GeForce NOW

Epic Games launches a new promotion of Fortnite for GeForce NOW from nVidia: they give away a free beak for logging into the game using this cloud service. Below we tell you how to get a free pickaxe of fortnite season 3 thanks to this streaming service:

How to get the Annihilator Antenna pickaxe for free in Fortnite

By log in to Fortnite via GeForce NOW between July 21 at 18:00 CEST and August 5 at 05:59 CEST we can get free the Annihilator Antenna harvesting tool. Players will receive this item at their respective Fortnite Lockers starting August 11, 2022. And that’s it; he has no more. Here we tell you how to make a GeForce NOW account.

Harvesting Tool Antenna Annihilator

And that’s it; we don’t need to do anything beyond log into Fortnite Battle Royale on GeForce NOW while this promotion lasts: from Thursday, July 21 at 6:00 p.m. CEST to Friday, August 5 at 5:59 a.m. CEST. And, as usual, once we get this free reward, it will be ours forever and we can equip it whenever we want from our Locker.

The GeForce NOW compatible devices they are as follows: Windows PC, macOS, Android, Android TV or LG TV have their own application, while for iPhone and iPad we need to enter through the Safari browser; We can also use Chrome and Edge browsers on PC and Android. Come on, we have multiple options when it comes to trying this cloud gaming service to get the free pickaxe in Fortnite.

Fortnite is currently in Season 3 of its Chapter 3. In our complete guide to the game we explore all angles of the game, including how to level up fast, or how to complete all the Missions.

