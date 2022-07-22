Gary Barlow: “Going for tapas involves sharing and that is something very positive that we should practice more often”

How did the idea of ​​entering the world of wine and creating your own brand come about?

I am still getting used to this world, it seems to me that a lifetime has passed since I started this project until the wines have seen the light and are available to be enjoyed. I think it all came about because wine has been, and is, the perfect partner for my music and for everything I do, whether in concert, theater or on television.

How would you describe the aromas and flavors of your wines as if it were one of your songs?

Wow, what a great question! I would say that white is clean and crisp, like a quick and subtle guitar pick. Maybe it would sound like my themes shine either These Days. The red, on the other hand, is slow, deep and emotional, like a ballad. come to mind rule the world Y Patience.

Your wines come from Spain, a country that you consider the country of “your first times”. What do you like most about this country, besides its vineyards?

Oh Spain… I have so many great memories of our family vacations in Spain over the years, so many wonderful times with the kids! It was also one of the first places that Take That toured outside the UK. I have always liked its people and of course the weather!

Do you like Spanish cuisine? Any dish that particularly inspires you?

Going for tapas is always a great plan. Any dish or experience that can be shared, such as tapas, is something very positive that we should practice more often.

Are you also a fan of other Spanish products such as olive oil? Have you “tasted” it?

Of course. The truth is that I have never tried Spanish olive oil just like that, like in a tasting, but now I want to!

In Spain right now it is very fashionable to carry out activities similar to wine tourism but with extra virgin olive oil. This is what is currently known as oil tourism. Do you know this phenomenon? Would you sign up for a route to discover the most beautiful oil mills in Spain?

Definitely! This is all new to me, but it sounds fantastic. I love that you have discovered this world of sensations for me. This confirms that we made the right decision when choosing Spanish wine!

How has the reception been? Gary Barlow Organic Wines by the consumer and your fans or followers? You have a lot feedback throught social media?

We have received many comments and likes, is being an absolutely wonderful experience. It has been very exciting to finally introduce it to people and we are already talking about the next vintage, and to keep doing new things!

Your range of wines is organic. Do you think that the true luxury of the 21st century is natural and sustainable?

It should not be a luxury, it should be something habitual, a way of life. We must fight for a world in which these things are not only dreamed of, but achieved.

Other actors, film directors and singers like Sofia Coppola, Sarah Jessica Parker, John Legend or Cameron Diaz, have also signed up to create their own wines. Do you consider that the gastronomic world is more fashionable than ever?

I think people do it because it’s fun to bring something to life that you’re passionate about and excited about. Honestly, I’ve been having fun like a kid during this whole process.

There are many people who have taken to cooking in this isolation. Who cooks at Gary Barlow’s house? Do you like to cook or are you more of eating out there?

We cook all the time as a family at home, although we also really like going out to dinner. We are lovers of things that make us happy, and food and drink do it in spades.

Finally, with whom and where would you share a last glass of wine?

My father has sadly missed out on this chapter of my life, but I hope one day we share a drink together in heaven!

Discover many more amazing content like this in Olivatessen.