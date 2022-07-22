Fortnite filters what would be the fourth skin of the new crossover with Dragon Ball; Is it what you expected?

I have no nails left on my fingers from biting them so much waiting for Epic Games pronounce once and for all on the alleged crossover he is working on between Fortnite and Dragon Ball. There are many leaks that have emerged about him and it would seem very strange to me that this collaboration did not become a reality; above all, considering the success of Naruto’s.

Be that as it may, we still don’t know for sure which will be the four skins that will come to Fortnite with this crossover; although the dataminers have insisted on revealing it ahead of time. And it is that, if my buddy Estrella told you in this other article that three of them would correspond to Goku, Vegeta and Beerus, the fourth would have been leaked as well:

Does nothing, the leaker known as HYPEX I detected something strange in the code of Fortnite

I detected something strange in the code of This has found a series of clues that point to the possibility that the fourth skin corresponds to the character of Bulma ❗❗

❗❗ This comes from a new skin that was introduced in previous game patches that corresponds with a woman who has the code name of Barium ❓

❓ It’s not the first time Epic Games uses a codename whose first letter matches that of the character it represents ✅

✅ In addition, this skin would come with an animated pickaxe, which supports these speculations.

Bulma is most likely the 4th character of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab 🔥 There’s an unreleased female skin codenamed “Barium” that has reactivity & a pickaxe with cartoon effects. It was added this update, so if it’s not Bulma then it’s a big coincidence. pic.twitter.com/PfnCvAguVh — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 22, 2022

Would you like a Bulma skin in Fortnite? For my part, I’m telling you that I do.