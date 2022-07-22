Flip-flops are officially back in fashion, even in the city

It’s time for summer, sea, vacation! And although the sea for many still seems a mirage, for the wardrobe of many it is already upon us. Kaftans like dresses, straw bags instead of the classic shoppers, and the famous ones flip flopseven around the city!

If in the past the flip flops or flip flops they were classified only as beach shoes, today they are combined with sandals and mules, from bright colors to more neutral shades becoming a real must – have not only on the beach, but also around the streets of the big cities.

A must – have that has origins in ancient Egypt, the flip-flop was in fact invented more than three thousand years ago, in the Egyptian peninsula and to wear it were mainly pharaohs and priests, as sandal in great demand. Uniquely comfortable and with an essential design, it seems designed to support the body and at the same time ideally manage very high weather temperatures.

So remarkable qualities, but it is undoubtedly the naked and essential design that has made it terribly popular with celebrities and not in recent years.