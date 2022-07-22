First image of Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4

MADRID, 22 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

Keanu Reeves will return to play one of the best action heroes of the last decade in John Wick: Chapter 4. To warm up engines, the team behind the film has revealed an enigmatic first official image starring the actor himself.

Characterized as the popular assassin, Reeves pose praying with solemn expression in the first image john wick 4posted by the film’s official Twitter account with the message: “And so it begins…”

In the photography only the performer’s body appears clear in front of a blurred background, which seems to belong to a church, full of candles. And it is that, since last April the CinemaCon advanced a few adrenaline-pumping John Wick scenes hitting a wooden post until his knuckles bled and brawling with two enemies in an art gallery, this mysterious first look could symbolize the calm before the storm.





They accompany Reeves in the cast of john wick 4which will hit theaters in March 2023the interpreters Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown.

With its three previous films, the action saga starring Keanu Reeves has raised at the box office more than 573 million dollars. The highest grossing was the third installment, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellumwhich in 2019 raised more than 325 million dollars.