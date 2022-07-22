FaZe Clan debuts at Nasdaq with esports and 725 million

Yet another listing on the stock exchange for an esports company: this time it is the turn of the FaZe Clan group after the merger with Spac, with a multimillion dollar value.

The multimedia platform for games and youth culture FaZe Clan completed its $ 725 million business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial and began operating as a public company on Nasdaq, under the new ticker symbols “FAZE” and “FAZEW”.

Following the merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corporation, announced last October, the combined company was renamed “FaZe Holdings Inc.“. To celebrate FaZe’s public listing, the brand’s founders, executive management team members and the organization’s roster of talent, including content creators and esports professionals, rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, in the heart of New York.

Launched in 2010, FaZe Clan includes offerings in the online gaming, esports, sporting goods and digital content markets, with a fan network of approximately 500 million across its combined social platforms and nearly 80 percent of its aged audience. 13 years -34. The company has received funding and support from celebrities including rappers Pitbull and Offset, the e-commerce platform Ntwrk, the media executive Jimmy Iovine. Count athletes Kyler Murray and Ben Simmons among its content creators.

In November last year, DraftKings partnered with FaZe Clan to become the official sports betting, iGaming, Daily Fantasy and Free-to-Play partner of the digital native lifestyle brand. The deal sees both companies join together on digital platforms for a series of content activations. FaZe has also partnered with major companies, including McDonald’s Corporation And Verizon Communicationsto target young consumers.

The company is led by Lee Trink, managing directorwho assumed his current role in 2018 after joining the company as a consultant in 2016. Former president of Capitol Records with over 20 years of media and entertainment experience working with artists such as Kid Rock, Katy Perry , Lenny Kravitz and the Rolling Stones.

Zach Katz, President and Chief Operating Officer, joined the group in 2022 after more than 20 years of career in the music industry, including President of BMG US, co-founder and CEO of the record label and music publishing house Beluga Heights (a partnership with Sony Music , Warner Music and Universal Music). Katz began his career as a lawyer and music manager.

The Board of Directors includes Andre Fernandez, CFO of WeWork; Angela Dalton, founder and CEO of Signum Growth Capital; Paul Hamilton, co-owner and CEO of Atlanta Esports Ventures, who manages the Atlanta FaZe in the Call of Duty League and the Atlanta Reign in the Overwatch League, and also chairman of the Nevada Esports Technical Advisory Board; Bruce Gordon, partner and member of the Executive Management Committee of The ExCo Group and Senior Media Advisor of AlixPartners; Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Cordozar Broadus Jr., an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, and American entrepreneur; Ross Levinsohn, President and CEO of the Arena Group and former CEO of Guggenheim Digital Media and Yahooamong others.

Trink commented on the operation that just ended: “This is a pivotal event for gaming culture and Generation Z, as FaZe Clan becomes the first Generation Z native brand to go public. It provides us with access to capital and the global profile to enable our long-term growth goals and for the first time gives our fans the opportunity to own a part of our future. As this generation rises to economic power and influence, FaZe will continue to use its voice to lead the way and innovate at the intersection of technology, entertainment, and culture. We thank our partners at B. Riley and look forward to engaging with our shareholders. FaZi Up! “

Dan Shribman, Chief Investment Officer of B. Riley Financial, adds: “With an unprecedented level of engagement with Generation Z, FaZe represents a strong opportunity to invest in the future of digital native entertainment. Establishing a presence in public markets gives FaZe the opportunity to significantly expand its global presence through content, games, entertainment, consumer products and the Web3. We look forward to our continued collaboration as FaZe paves the way for the future of games and youth culture ”.