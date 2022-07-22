Faitelson criticized soccer players from America for asking for autographs

Midtime Editorial

David Faitelson criticized that the soccer players of America will ‘form’ for ask for autographs of the Manchester City playerswith whom the Eagles played and lost by two goals to one in Houston.

The ESPN journalist He described the incident as “deplorable”since in his opinion, footballers they should take more care of their image.

!What a pity! This should be taken care of more. Just for an image issue… — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) July 21, 2022

“What a shame! This should be taken care of more. Just for an image issue …” the communicator wrote on his official Twitter account.

The debate arose after some consider it normal to feel admiration for colleagues; and there is otherslike Faitelson, who They completely disapprove of this type of action..

After the match in which they fell to the champions of England, americanist playersamong which Henry Martin and Miguel Layún stand out, they stood outside the dressing room of Guardiola’s painting to see if they could get an autograph or photograph.

The ‘winner’ of the night was the America strikerwho got Kevin de Bruyne’s jersey and Furthermore, the Belgian he autographed it. The Yucatecan even asked for his pen from a child who was next to him to seal the signature.

