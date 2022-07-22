Easy, fast and delicious, so you can prepare a delicious cinnamon roll in a cup

The cinnamon rolls they are that delicious dessert that when it is done homemade gets an incomparable special touch, you can have them too quickly at home without going through the complex processes of cake shop thanks to this recipe cinnamon roll in cupwhich will allow you to have this rich dessert in a matter of minutes and without much effort, learn how to do it like this.

For this cinnamon rolls we will save time using white box breadthe typical one you use to prepare sandwiches and others snacksyou can use the one you like best, just make sure its flavor is neutral either sweetavoid versions too much salty so that you maintain the balance of flavors in your dessert in cup.

Cinnamon roll in cup

Ingredients

80 grams of butter

1/4 cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder

4 slices of white box bread

1/4 cup of Walnuts

1 egg

1/3 cup of milk

Vanilla

start by taking you bread slices and cutting their shores with the help of a knife, once ready reserve, on the other hand mix your Butter with the sugar and the cinnamontake this paste and a ta in the slices of bread that you just prepared, arrange each one next to the other overlapping the edges to create a single strip of breadadd a bit of nut chopped on top and roll up, pressing lightly to join the edges.

Accompany with a mixture of cream cheese and sugar to give it the final finish. Photo: Pixabay

when you have a single cinnamon roll thick cut in half so that you get two rolls and place one of these in a Bowl greased, pressing lightly, pour a little of the milk mixed with the egg and the vanilla above and place the other role, repeating the step of the milk. add nut extra and cook in your microwave for 40 seconds to high poweropen the door, let the heat dissipate and repeat heating for 40 more seconds, when you leave you can accompany with a Cup of coffee or you hot drink favourite.