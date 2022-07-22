Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson talks about his daughter’s debut in WWEHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 21.07.2022 22:14:39





The most electrifying fighter in the industry Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson talked about her daughter’s debut in WWE. In an interview on the program Jimmy Kimmel Live The also actor expressed his pride and made his opinion known about the name she chose for her career.

Simone Johnson enters the strings of the WWE As the first fourth generation fighter, her debut was for NXT where in a promo he called himself “The Final Girl”.

“Yes, I am very proud of her. Simon Johnsonmy eldest daughter, debuted in WWE for brand development, WWE NXT. She did very well: she came out with a microphone and cut a promo. You have to have poise when you go out in public. She has a cool wrestling name. She is Ava RaineJohnson said.

after that the rock he reflected on what makes a fighter choose his name.

“A business name comes from all walks of life. Normally, it’s a mix of everything. It can be what i would like to be, of what I would like to be called or known, or it can also be something that the company wants you to be. She represents a fourth generation of professional wrestlers in WWE, It’s the first time that happens. I always like to say that the name of Ava Raine It can mean a lot of things, but to me it means he’s going to beat up candy asses,” Rock explained.

​

​