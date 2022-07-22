Cruz Azul greets Dani Alves on the arrival of the Brazilian star in Mexican soccer

Pumas UNAM is being one of the animators of the transfer market in Liga MX. The university students were made shortly after opening the transfer window with Eduardo Salvio, Argentine midfielder with a past at Benfica and Boca Juniors. Now, the auriazules have hit the table by signing a Brazilian crack champion of America.

Is about Daniel Alves, with whom they would have reached an agreement in the last hours. The former FC Barcelona defender wants to continue competing at 39 years old to get on the Brazilian list for the Qatar World Cup, from there he will look for a club with which to continue in activity and that will ensure him minutes between now and November.

From Cruz Azul the reactions were immediate and it was Christian Tabó who acted as spokesman to welcome the Brazilian champion. “Those players make the league grow, apart from that I think it is in its prime, so welcome to the league and it will be a pleasure to face him”, assured the charrúa in the press conference this Thursday.

The Uruguayan midfielder appeared before the media and analyzed the complicated present that the Celestes are experiencing. With two defeats in a row, those led by Diego Aguirre are forced to win next Saturday against Puebla as part of matchday 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Opening. “They are exaggeratingresponded by the crisis of results of La Maquina.

Blue Cross vs. Puebla: when and what time do they play for Liga MX?

Cruz Azul and Puebla will measure forces next Saturday, July 23, when they meet for the fourth day of Apertura 2022. This duel is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. (local time) and is highlighted as the most attractive of the date.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!