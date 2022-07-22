Criticism rains down on Chris Pratt after possible ‘cruel hint’ to his ex, Anna Faris | Celebs U

Ana CarolineNovember 4, 2021 – 18:42

He bragged about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, but an unfortunate comment unleashed the fury of social networks.

Internet users are furious and respond with criticism to one of the most recent publications of Chris Pratt; The reason? An unfortunate comment in which he would give signs of sending a hint to his ex-wife, anna farispossibly complaining of health problems of Jackthe son they have in common.

It all happened this afternoon, after the Marvel actor published a post dedicated to his second wife, katherine schwarzenegger, pointing out how happy it makes him and how much in love he is with her. The caption seems like just a romantic message, until he is thankful for having a daughter in good health.

“Look how he looks at me! Find someone who looks at you like that!! We met at church. He’s given me an amazing life, a beautiful healthy daughter, he chews so hard I sometimes put on headphones to drown him out, but that’s love!” said the Guardians of the Galaxy actor.

