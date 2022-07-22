Criticism rains down on Chris Pratt after possible ‘cruel hint’ to his ex, Anna Faris | Celebs U

Ana Caroline

He bragged about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, but an unfortunate comment unleashed the fury of social networks.

Internet users are furious and respond with criticism to one of the most recent publications of Chris Pratt; The reason? An unfortunate comment in which he would give signs of sending a hint to his ex-wife, anna farispossibly complaining of health problems of Jackthe son they have in common.

It all happened this afternoon, after the Marvel actor published a post dedicated to his second wife, katherine schwarzenegger, pointing out how happy it makes him and how much in love he is with her. The caption seems like just a romantic message, until he is thankful for having a daughter in good health.

“Look how he looks at me! Find someone who looks at you like that!! We met at church. He’s given me an amazing life, a beautiful healthy daughter, he chews so hard I sometimes put on headphones to drown him out, but that’s love!” said the Guardians of the Galaxy actor.

The detail of having emphasized the good health of his second daughter infuriated Internet users, as they assure that everything is about a cruel hint towards his ex, Anna Fariswhom he divorced more than 4 years ago.

fans of the actress Scary Movie they were upset by the comment, reminding Pratt himself that his son is 9 years old today born premature, weighing less than two kilos and that throughout his life he has gone through various medical problems. Anna Faris’s firstborn son, Jack Pratt, suffered a brain hemorrhage after his premature birth, which did not cause permanent brain damagehowever if he wreaked havoc with problems in his legs.

Faris and Pratt began their relationship in 2007, before marrying in 2009 at a ceremony in Bali, Indonesia. It was in August 2012 that they became the parents of little Jack and from his birth, they became one of the most beloved couples among the public, since they enjoyed making netizens laugh on social networks.

Five years later, the relationship between the two broke down; Pratt and Faris announced their divorce, each going their separate ways as they quickly struck up new relationships. In May 2021, the actress from The House of the bunnies revealed for a podcast that: “After each breakup, at some point I realize that there were many things that I ignored and that I really should not have done (…) In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced.”