“Cristiano Ronaldo ready to cut his salary for Atletico Madrid”

MANCHESTER (ENGLAND) – Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet returned to training with his team-mates from Manchester United while in the meantime the rumors of his possible farewell are becoming more and more insistent. Although the new Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag tries to dodge the questions about the future of the Portuguese champion, focusing on the players available currently in retirement, the CR7 topic remains at the center of the debate.

CR7 at Atletico Madrid? Georgina would also like to return to Spain Meanwhile, the person concerned does not make any statements, while the most informed speak of a Jorge Mendes in fibrillation, looking for a new club: a bit like what happened last summer when Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Juve to Manchester United. The five-time Golden Ball would like to play the Champions League, a competition not centered by the Red Devils given the sixth place in the Premier League last season that is “only” the Europa League, so there was talk of a resounding return to Real Madrid but above all of an interest from Atletico Madrid. As reported by Ben Jacobs on the CbsGeorgina would also like a return to Spain.

Ronaldo-Atletico: the engagement node However, the knot linked to the player’s salary remains to be solved. A salary too high for the coffers of the Colchoneros. Hence the will of CR7 to reduce his salary by 30% in order to reach the court of Diego Simeone, a great opponent since his militancy in the Blancos. The -30% is to be calculated on the old salary, or 31 million gross, and not on the one already reduced by 25% after the failure to qualify for the Champions League of the Red Devils. The sacrifice, however, would not be enough to become part of the Atletico Madrid squad, whose actual savings would still be too little for the Colchoneros coffers, which still remain the number one suspect club should Cristiano Ronaldo want to embark on a new one. adventure away from Old Trafford.